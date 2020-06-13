Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen at 1 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Her car keys, room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Demonstrators surrounded the intersection of Rancier Drive and Fort Hood Street from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, holding signs and chanting, “Where is Vanessa”

Family members say they’ve communicated with Fort Hood, but they want more to be done, and they want proof that active searches still underway.

At one point, more than 500 soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Division searched daily on foot in training areas, barracks and across the post, Fort Hood said earlier.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call CID agents at (254) 495-7767.

