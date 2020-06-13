Advertisement

Person allegedly attacked by person with baseball bat near park

Police say they responded to individual that was attack by someone with a bat
Police say they responded to individual that was attack by someone with a bat(KCTV)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Authorities responded to Conner Boulevard, Tallahassee Saturday afternoon for an alleged assault. First responders on scene told the local tv station WCTV someone attacked a woman with a baseball bat around 4:30 p.m.

Fire trucks and an ambulance arrived on scene shortly after. The extent of injuries, if any, remain unclear. It's also unclear if the alleged suspect is in custody.

It happened near the pedestrian bridge that crosses Conner Blvd.

The local tv station, WCTV reached out to Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) to learn more but has yet to hear back. According to TPD’s online map of active incidents, an assault with a club took place at the intersection of Conner Blvd and Lone Feather Drive at 4:23 p.m.

