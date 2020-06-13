Associated Press Texas Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 13.

Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: Texas Summer Jam - CANCELED: Texas Summer Jam, third annual one-day festival presented by Whataburger * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Irving Music Factory, 300 Las Colinas Blvd W, Irving, TX

Contacts: Teagan Raher , Live Nation Entertainment, teaganraher@livenation.com

Sunday, Jun. 14 - Thursday, Jun. 18 POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - corrosion control engineering industry event * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nace.org, https://twitter.com/NACEtweet

Contacts: NACE, firstservice@nace.org, 1 281 228 6300

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF 'National Day of Unity' - National Flag Foundation 'National Day of Unity', with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;

Monday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference - San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference to present the River Walk SAFE program, Go RIO cruises reopening, downtown free parking, and information on key attractions

Location: Mad Dogs British Pub Riverwalk, 123 Losoya St 19, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://TheSanAntonioRiverWalk.com, https://twitter.com/theSAriverwalk

Contacts: Paula Schechter, San Antonio River Walk Association PR, paula@riverwalksa.org, 1 210 737 9040

Monday, Jun. 15 5:00 PM Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees holds meeting via videoconference

Weblinks: http://www.bisd.net/, https://twitter.com/BeltonISD

Contacts: Karen Rudolph, Belton ISD, karen.rudolph@bisd.net, 1 254 215 2081

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aM8OsTI3PMDsgszlHA2og

Monday, Jun. 15 Sports games able to resume in Texas - Sports games and similar competitions can resume in Texas under Phase II of the state's plan to 'safely and strategically open', as restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are relaxed * Recreational sports programs for adults returned 31 May

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Governor Press Office, 1 512 463 1826

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 15 Vistra Energy Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investor.vistraenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contacts: Molly Sorg, Vistra Energy Investor Relations, investor@vistraenergy.com, 1 214 812 0046

Monday, Jun. 15 Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.frostbank.com/Pages/ThomsonFinancial.aspx

Contacts: Philip D Green, Cullen/Frost Bankers, 1 210 2204011