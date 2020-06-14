A second shooting in as many weeks at Central Texas night club

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police respond to a shooting at a Waco night club early Sunday morning.

Officer Bynum said, “last night at around 3:15 am Waco PD officers were dispatched to Club Krush: The New Offset at 641 Ruby Ave in reference to a shooting (that) just occurred.”

The Waco Police Department said after “arriving on scene, officers located multiple shell casings of multiple calibers, broken glass, and traces of blood in the roadway.”

No witnesses were located and no victims were reported in this shooting said Bynum. Waco PD mentioned that this is the second time they have responded to a shooting in this area in two weeks. Bynum said, “it unknown whether the 2 are connected.”

