Band-Aid will make black and brown flesh-toned bandages

New York (CNN Business) by Chauncey Alcorn - Band-Aid is creating a range of bandages that “embrace the beauty of diverse skin,” including hues that better match the skin tones of black and brown customers.

The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)-owned bandage brand made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Band-Aid's traditional soft-pink bandages have long been a point of contention among people of color who have questioned why white skin is the default shade for a range of flesh-toned products, including nude bras and other garments.

The company’s Instagram announcement also noted that Band-Aid plans to donate to Black Lives Matter. A spokesperson said the brand is donating $100,000 to BLM, in addition to the $10 million Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has committed to “fighting racism and injustice in America” over the next three years.

“We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice,” Band-Aid said on Instagram. “We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣”

This isn't the first time Band-Aid has launched multiracial bandages.

In 2005, the company unveiled its Perfect Blend brand, which included a bandage line designed to match multiracial skin tones. The line was discontinued because of "lack of interest at the time," Band-Aid said.

Today, the Perfect Blend brand sells clear Band-Aid products.

"We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility," Band-Aid said in a statement emailed to CNN Business, noting that it first launched clear bandages in the 1950s.

In the comment section of Band Aid's Wednesday announcement, some Instagram users -- apparently unfamiliar with the company's defunct Perfect Blend line -- questioned why multi-shade Band Aids weren't previously available.

"HOW DID THIS TAKE SO LONG??!!" asked Instagram user @debbi3053.

Others pointed out black-owned bandage companies, including Tru-Colour and Browndages, were founded years ago to address this issue.

"Ok, but support @browndages, a Black owned brand that solved this problem before you realized dark skin tones exist..." wrote Instagram user @dcdubz.

Starbucks (SBUX), Walmart (WMT), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC) are among the many brands that have either changed their business practices or declared support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the last three weeks.