Dozens gather in Belton for Unity Rally

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of protesters gathered at Yettie Polk Park in Belton Saturday as a unity rally was held to inspire the community to take action against racial injustice.

Michael Carpenter with Illuminate Music & Entertainment Group was one of many Central Texans that answered the call. He says that when the country erupted in protests and calls for change following the death of George Floyd, he had to get his community involved.

“I felt like it was my responsibility,” he said.

“I saw a need and that nothing was being done here in Belton. So hey, why not do something at the headquarters of this county?”

Together, his company and the Belton parks and recreation department created a unity rally for musicians pastors and all citizens to express their voice against police brutality.

From live music to cries for self-reflection, the event had a huge turnout.

They also had voter registration tables and a special memorial chalkboard where people could write the name of an African American killed by police brutality.

Carpenter says the message was simple and much bigger than protests and music.

“Our goal was to inspire action,” he said.

“This isn’t just a big horah where we say why we’re mad and say what the problem is. We’re saying change can happen. We’re inspiring a belief in people to take action and what their action does is going to make an impact.”

