Advertisement

Dozens gather in Belton for Unity Rally

Dozens gathered at Yettie Polk Park in Belton for a Unity Rally on Saturday
Dozens gathered at Yettie Polk Park in Belton for a Unity Rally on Saturday(Alex Gibbs)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of protesters gathered at Yettie Polk Park in Belton Saturday as a unity rally was held to inspire the community to take action against racial injustice.

Michael Carpenter with Illuminate Music & Entertainment Group was one of many Central Texans that answered the call. He says that when the country erupted in protests and calls for change following the death of George Floyd, he had to get his community involved.

“I felt like it was my responsibility,” he said.

“I saw a need and that nothing was being done here in Belton. So hey, why not do something at the headquarters of this county?”

Together, his company and the Belton parks and recreation department created a unity rally for musicians pastors and all citizens to express their voice against police brutality.

From live music to cries for self-reflection, the event had a huge turnout.

They also had voter registration tables and a special memorial chalkboard where people could write the name of an African American killed by police brutality.

Carpenter says the message was simple and much bigger than protests and music.

“Our goal was to inspire action,” he said.

“This isn’t just a big horah where we say why we’re mad and say what the problem is. We’re saying change can happen. We’re inspiring a belief in people to take action and what their action does is going to make an impact.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mass held for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A special mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen Saturday evening for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

Brazos County reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Brazos County Health District confirmed 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday.The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 483. The health district says 273 people remain recovered from the virus.

News

At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation’s core values

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump on Saturday highlighted the diversity of West Point’s graduating class and appealed for America’s newest officers to uphold the country’s core values, a speech emphasizing unity at a time when the commander in chief’s relationship with military leaders has become strained and questions have arisen about the role of soldiers in a civil society.

News

Candidates vying for Congressional District 17 seat participate in forum

Updated: 13 hours ago
The decision of Central Texas Republican Congressman Bill Flores not to seek a sixth term triggered the largest flood of candidate filings in the 16-year history of the 17th Congressional District.

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.