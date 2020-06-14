Advertisement

GOP congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary

Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.((House Television via AP))
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A freshman Virginia GOP congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party's nomination.

U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman lost a GOP convention Saturday that was done via drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University.

While the convention ended at 7 p.m., the vote tally was not announced until after 1 a.m. Sunday. Good won 58% of the vote, campaign manager Nancy Smith told The Associated Press. 5th District Republican Committee Chair Melvin Adams said 2,537 of the more than 3,500 registered delegates voted, news outlets reported.

“Resounding win!” Smith wrote in an email.

Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated the wedding of two male campaign aides.

The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good’s home and was the only place delegates could cast a ballot in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.

Riggleman has said a small coterie of Republican insiders were trying to rig the contest against him forcing the nomination process to be decided with a convention instead of a primary. Conventions favor more conservative candidates and have been used for years by Virginia Republicans to block moderate Republicans from winning office.

“Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted a little over an hour before results were announced. “@VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Good is now the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Four Democrats are vying to challenge him in the fall, with the winner picked later this summer.

“That’s what losers say," Good told reporters, commenting on Riggleman's allegations of irregularities.

Good has pledged to restore “Judeo-Christian” values to Congress. He’s also a hardliner on immigration and wants English to be the official language of the U.S. His victory could make national Democrats and outside groups more likely to spend money in the district, which easily went for Trump in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and MICHAEL CASEY
Jeremy Rooks works the evening shift at a Georgia fast-food restaurant these days to avoid being on the street past dusk. He needs somewhere to go at night: He and his wife are homeless after the extended-stay motel where they had lived since Thanksgiving evicted them in April when they couldn’t pay their rent.

News

Killeen Police are investigating a homicide on Evergreen Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ofelia Miramontez Public Affairs Killeen Police Department said, " officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive in reference to a 911 call about shots fired. Upon the officers’ arrival they located a male lying at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound and not breathing."

National

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out

Updated: 4 hours ago
How accurate are the coronavirus tests used in the United States? The FDA’s speedy response came after it was initially criticized for delaying the launch of new tests during a crisis and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stumbled in getting its own test out to states.

National

Band-Aid will make black and brown flesh-toned bandages

Updated: 5 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson announce their Band-Aid brand has launched multiracial bandages. “We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice,” Band-Aid said on Instagram. “We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣”

Latest News

News

A second shooting in as many weeks at Central Texas night club

Updated: 8 hours ago
Waco Police respond to a shooting at a Waco night club early Sunday morning. Officer Bynum said, “last night at around 3:15 am Waco PD officers were dispatched to Club Krush: The New Offset at 641 Ruby Ave in reference to a shooting (that) just occurred.”

News

The Lamborghini Club of Houston makes a pit stop in Central Texas

Updated: 9 hours ago
A small Texas town gets a visit by a group of high performance luxury cars from Houston.

News

Temple Police responds to overnight shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Temple Police Department morning were called to a shooting early Sunday morning near the intersection of Scott Blvd. and in the 2300 block of 55th Street.

News

District 17 Runoff Candidate Forum

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch the District 17 Runoff Candidate Forum LIVE

News

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Royse Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for 16-year-old Kylee Ann White.

News

Mass held for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A special mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen Saturday evening for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.