Killeen Police are investigating a homicide on Evergreen Drive

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Shortly after 2 am Sunday the Killeen Police Department (KPD) responded to a call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

Ofelia Miramontez Public Affairs Killeen Police Department said, " officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive in reference to a 911 call about shots fired. Upon the officers’ arrival they located a male lying at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound and not breathing."

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male deceased at 2:52 am on scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas, said Miramontez.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification next of kin.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

