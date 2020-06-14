Mass held for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A special mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen Saturday evening for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The service was held entirely in Spanish for Vanessa’s family.

The church and many close friends of the family say the very least that people can do to support is pray for Vanessa’s health and safety as the search continues.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters on April 22nd.

Anyone with information should contact police.

