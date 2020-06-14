Advertisement

More Heat On The Way But Humidity Stays Low!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Elliot Wilson:

We cool down to the mid 60’s for the start of your Sunday, with temperatures heating up quickly again going through the day. We’ll be around 90° midday with highs in the low to mid 90’s during the afternoon. Our infamous ridge of high pressure keeps us hot and dry going through the week. No 100° days are expected, but we will continue to see the low to mid 90’s for several days. However, we do have a slight rain chance on Father’s Day as a weak Low could form in the panhandle. Those rain chances will stay with us through the 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat Building In For The Workweek!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

More Heat on The Way But Humidity Stays Low

Updated: 20 hours ago
More Heat on The Way But Humidity Stays Low

Forecast

Near or Above Average Highs on The Way!

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Near or Above Average Highs Continue This Coming Week

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
Near or Above Average Highs Continue This Coming Week

Forecast

Warmer Temperatures Gradually Returning!

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT

KWTX | Weather

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
Meteorologists report that Earth's warming ties a record level for May.

Forecast

Nice Mornings & Warm Afternoons this Weekend

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT