More Heat On The Way But Humidity Stays Low!

From Elliot Wilson:

We cool down to the mid 60’s for the start of your Sunday, with temperatures heating up quickly again going through the day. We’ll be around 90° midday with highs in the low to mid 90’s during the afternoon. Our infamous ridge of high pressure keeps us hot and dry going through the week. No 100° days are expected, but we will continue to see the low to mid 90’s for several days. However, we do have a slight rain chance on Father’s Day as a weak Low could form in the panhandle. Those rain chances will stay with us through the 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.