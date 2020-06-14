Near or Above Average Highs on The Way!

From Elliot Wilson:

It’ll be a comfortable, yet warm evening across Central Texas in the low 90’s until after sunset. Clear skies and low humidity will drop temperatures quickly, getting into the 70’s by 10pm. From there we cool down to the mid 60’s for the start of your Sunday, with temperatures heating up quickly again going through the day. We’ll be around 90° midday with highs in the low to mid 90’s during the afternoon.

Our infamous ridge of high pressure keeps us hot and dry going through the week. No 100° days are expected, but we will continue to see the low to mid 90’s for several days. However, we do have a slight rain chance on Father’s Day as a weak Low could form in the panhandle. Those rain chances will stay with us through the 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.