Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen canceled

ROYSE, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert for a missing Texas teenager has been canceled.

The Royse Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for 16-year-old Kylee Ann White.

A few hours later police said Kylee “Was found in Somerville, Texas unharmed. She is now in the custody of her father.”

At the time the Amber Alert was issued, police said Kylee was abducted and was believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

