The Lamborghini Club of Houston makes a pit stop in Central Texas

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Covid-19 is not stopping the Lamborghini Club of Houston from getting out on the Texas highways for a road trip.

The Groesbeck Police Department found out about this group of high performance luxury cars heading for Groesbeck when a call came into the Groesbeck Police Department Dispatch.

The Chief of Police for the Groesbeck Police Department, Chris Henson said, a concerned citizen “called in a report of some cars racing on (HWY) 164. They described them as Corvettes.”

The Chief said, when the Police headed in the direction of the “cars racing,” they saw a group of Lamborghinis and Ferrari’s automobiles at a local gas station in Groesbeck.

Henson said they stopped at the gas station and talked with the group who identified themselves as members of Lamborghini Club of Houston.

The conversation led to a friendly conversation including a few of them expressing an interest in the Groesbeck Grand Prix event in September.

Then the car club group lined up their cars to stage an impromptu car show including Lamborghinis, Ferrari’s, Mercedes and Porsche for the Groesbeck locals.

The Chief said, they were super nice guys and allowed him to position his car behind one of the Lamborghini Club cars for a picture.

Henson said, I know if I couldn’t catch one in real life they’d let me take a picture of me pulling one over.”

