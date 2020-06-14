Temple Police responds to overnight shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple Police Department were called to a shooting early Sunday morning near the intersection of Scott Blvd. and in the 2300 block of 55th Street.

Media Relations Specialist, Cody Weems said, “officers responded to the call at about 2:20 a.m. A single male victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition.”

The cause for the shooting or identification of the person was not provided.

Weems aid, “This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified.“

TPD ask that if you have information about this incident to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

