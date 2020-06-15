Advertisement

2 victims of shooting at area apartment complex flown to hospital

Two victims of a shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Hearne were flown to a hospital. (KBTX photo)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were shot Monday at an apartment complex in Hearne, police said.

Authorities were working a crime scene at an apartment complex on Riley Street.

They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

No one has been arrested, but officers said they are talking to possible suspects.

Investigators said the shooting happened outside one of the buildings.

Both victims are male and were taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan by medical helicopter.

