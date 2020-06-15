Central Texas COVID-19 case count tops 1,400; 2 more deaths reported

(KWTX) - The total number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to 1,414 Monday and additional deaths were reported in Bell and Navarro counties.

McLennan County reported 15 new cases of the virus Monday, the most ever in a single day.

"The case number increases are not unexpected, but still we are taken aback by the dramatic increase because it is more than we anticipated," said Dr. Brenda Gay, the director of the Waco-McLennan County Health District.

"At this point we are not signaling the alarm bell, but we are cautious," she says.

“The best thing you can do is what we have said for months and that’s to wash your hands, clean surfaces, stay home if you are sick, and wear a face covering."

The virus has claimed a total of 22 lives in Central Texas including seven in Bell County, two in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, one in Hill County, one in Limestone County, four in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and four in Navarro County.

Statewide, a total of 89,108 cases have been confirmed, 23,036 of which are active, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday.

A total of 28,036 have recovered and a total of 1,983 have died.

About 1.5 million tests have been administered and the virus is now present in 238 of the state’s 254 counties.

Bell County had a total of 629 cases Monday, according to state figures.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bell County reports at the local level does not include people who live on post at Fort Hood. The number of confirmed cases in Bell County that the Texas Department of State Health Services reports does include Fort Hood cases. Cases involving Fort Hood personnel who live off post are included in the numbers the county releases.

The county’s local report Monday showed 598 cases and 260 recoveries.

One of the confirmed cases involves a child who participates in the Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s Summer Term program in Temple, the second involving a child in the club’s program.

After discussions with the Bell County Health District, officials decided to close the club for at least 24 hours for deep cleaning.

Club officials urged parents of children participating in the program to monitor the youngsters for symptoms of COVID-19.

Also among the recently confirmed cases was one involving an employee of the Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 201 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.

“After learning that a team member at Chick-fil-A Harker Heights was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant,” the chain said in a statement Monday.

A woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on Sunday, the Bell County Health District reported Monday.

Six other people diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have also died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; and a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9.

McLennan County reported 15 new cases Monday on top of 10 additional cases reported over the weekend, raising the county’s total to 178.

Two of the cases confirmed over the weekend involved employees of the Academy for Creative Learning at 9021 Chapel Rd. in Waco.

The facility was deep cleaned over the weekend.

Parents were notified Monday.

The new McLennan County figures show that 125 patients have recovered, 250 patients are being monitored and six residents are hospitalized, five of them in critical condition.

The latest cases involve three residents 19 or younger, three residents in their 20s, one resident whose age ranges from 30-39, two residents in their 40s, two residents in their 50s and four residents who are 60 or older.

Four have died including a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22 and a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

The state reported 300 cases Monday in Coryell County, but the county’s latest update, which does not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates or employees, shows 86 cases with 56 recoveries and two deaths.

Several prison units in Gatesville remain locked down because of the virus, which has claimed the lives of a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2 and a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5.

Thirty nine cases have been confirmed in Limestone County, which has recorded one death.

A Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sixteen patients in Limestone County have recovered.

According to the latest figures Monday, Bosque County was reporting seven cases including three who have recovered; Falls County had 17 cases with four recoveries; Freestone County reported 15 cases with nine recoveries; Hamilton County reported 11 with one death and six recoveries; Hill County reported 36, with one death and 15 recoveries; Lampasas County had nine cases with seven recoveries; Leon County reported 11 cases with four recoveries; Milam County reported 44 with one death and 34 recoveries; Mills County had one case and the patient has recovered; Navarro County reported 11 new cases for a total of 90 with four deaths and 58 recoveries; Robertson County had 17 cases with seven recoveries; and San Saba County had two cases with one recovery.

