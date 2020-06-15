Central Texas man charged with arson in fire that damaged his own home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Aaron Schneider, 58, of Temple, was held in lieu of $200,000 bond Monday charged with arson in connection with a fire that damaged his own home.

Schneider was arrested without incident on Friday, authorities said.

A neighbor discovered the fire at 2300 Navajo in the Bird Creek Mobile Home Park at around 5:30 a.m. June 8 and called 911.

Smoke and flames were coming from the home when the first crew arrived.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly, limiting damage to the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but while searching the smoke-filled home, firefighters found and rescued a small dog.

