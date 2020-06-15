Central Texas man found dead on Corpus Christi beach

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A body found on a Corpus Christi beach has been identified as a Teague resident.

Jose Luis Garcia, 26, of Teague, was found at around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday about 100 yards away from where he evidently drowned off Corpus Christ's north jetty, Nueces County officials confirm.

According to officials with Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2, a lifeguard reported three swimmers in distress in the water in the Packery Channel around 4:50 p.m. on June 10.

Two females were rescued immediately, officials said, however, a man they were with was not found.

Corpus Christi firefighters and police officers, beach rescue personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard searched until about 9 p.m. that night, and then police and the Coast Guard continued searching until Garcia's body.

According to a Coast Guard press release, Garcia evidently got caught in a riptide while the group was out boogie boarding.

The women with Garcia were fine, officials said Monday.

Funeral Services for Garcia were held Monday at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague followed by interment at Dew Cemetery.

Garcia grew up in Dew and attending the Dew school before graduating from Teague High School in 2011.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

