Driver dies after SUV runs off Texas interstate exit ramp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died late Sunday night after an SUV ran off an exit ramp in Gregg County.

According to the DPS report, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 20, at the highway 31 westbound exit ramp, at around 11:50 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, the victim was driving a 2004 Lincoln Navigator west on I-20 when he attempted to exit the roadway.

He lost control on the exit and the SUV ran off the exit ramp to the left and overturned several times.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.