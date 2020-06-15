Group of Army families sues over Fort Hood housing

FT. HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A group of U.S. Army families filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday against a group of corporate landlords and managers of thousands of Fort Hood homes for fraud and deceptive trade practices, alleging family members were sickened while living in toxic, mold-infested privatized housing.

The complaint says the conditions “routinely subjected service members and their families to deplorable conditions, including pervasive mold that sickened them and destroyed many of their possessions, took the full base housing allowances of the families while providing woefully substandard houses that were unsafe for human habitation, made a “litany of promises” to perform future repairs and to make the houses habitable without any intention of fulfilling those promises, and took active, deceptive measures to hide the extent of the harmful living conditions, including painting to cover up mold, coercing third-party testing/remediation companies into issuing false or misleading reports, and deleting work order requests.”

Attorneys for the Army said Monday they’d not yet seen the complaint and had no comment.

Filed in federal court in San Antonio by attorney Ryan C. Reed, who works with Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP, Attorneys & Counselors at Law, the lawsuit by nine military families accuses three companies of systematically under-maintaining housing and defrauding the families about the condition and repairs of the homes.

The lawsuit complaint outlines families concerns that “Defendants refuse to admit the truth regarding the severity of the problems in the housing for which they are responsible.

“Defendants refuse to remedy the underlying conditions that cause mold in the houses they lease to service members, instead moving them to hotels or temporary ‘hospitality suites’ with just as many problems, all the while assuring service members the temporary lodgings are just fine.”

The defendants, according to the lawsuit, manage more than 5,600 houses in 11 Fort Hood neighborhoods.

