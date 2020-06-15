Advertisement

Heat Building In For The Workweek!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
From Brady Taylor:

High temperatures stayed very seasonable over the weekend, and the humidity rates stayed comfortably low as well. As we head into the workweek we will see an increase in both the heat and humidity. Highs all week long will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, and it will be humid enough to make it feel like it’s close to 100° during the afternoons.

We will stay rain-free throughout the workweek, but we may see some slight rain chances return to the forecast over the Father’s Day weekend. As of now the rain chances look to only be around 20% and will mainly be confined to our southeastern counties.

