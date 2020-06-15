Nolanville: Law watering schedule implemented

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has implemented a lawn watering schedule for Nolanville residents to encourage water conservation.

Residents with even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and residents with odd-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Outside watering should be limited to the hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Residents with questions may contact the water control district at (254) 698-6885.

