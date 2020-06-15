Pattern Change May Bring Us Rain This Weekend & Next Week

From Sean Bellafiore:

Another quiet week of weather is in the forecast for central TX but some changes may be arriving soon that could give us a little bit of rain next week. If you wish really hard, you may see a stray shower this afternoon, mainly near and East of I-35, but rain chances are only near 10%. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Although it is very unlikely, a pop-up shower could form here and East of I-35 during the mid to late afternoon hours. Any rain that forms would be few and far between, generally light, and fleeting. If we get lucky and see some rain, it won't last for long since it should dissipate shortly after sunset.

Another very low chance for a stray shower in the forecast Tuesday as well but the afternoon shower chances drop out of the forecast starting on Wednesday. We're expecting a lot of sunshine with mostly clear skies overhead allowing temperatures to warm into the mid-90s each day through Friday thanks to high pressure overhead. High pressure begins to weaken this weekend and should shift to the west opening the door for shower and thunderstorm chances during the weekend and potentially next week too. Both on Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies overhead. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon are possible, mainly near and East of I-35, with an overall rain chance near 20%. Those rain chances may need to be adjusted slightly over the coming days, but if we see any increase in rain chances this weekend, it will likely come on Sunday.

With high pressure moving to the west this weekend and staying to our west next week, a daily 20% chance of rain is in the forecast Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Forecast models are hinting that a cold front could move into the area or a weak disturbance could develop overhead which may increase rain chances at some point next week. It’s a bit too early to pin down when the best rain chance may be, but the rain free conditions from the past few weeks shouldn’t continue into next week. vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.