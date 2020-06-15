Advertisement

Pattern Change May Bring Us Rain This Weekend & Next Week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Sean Bellafiore:

Another quiet week of weather is in the forecast for central TX but some changes may be arriving soon that could give us a little bit of rain next week. If you wish really hard, you may see a stray shower this afternoon, mainly near and East of I-35, but rain chances are only near 10%. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Although it is very unlikely, a pop-up shower could form here and East of I-35 during the mid to late afternoon hours. Any rain that forms would be few and far between, generally light, and fleeting. If we get lucky and see some rain, it won't last for long since it should dissipate shortly after sunset.

Another very low chance for a stray shower in the forecast Tuesday as well but the afternoon shower chances drop out of the forecast starting on Wednesday. We're expecting a lot of sunshine with mostly clear skies overhead allowing temperatures to warm into the mid-90s each day through Friday thanks to high pressure overhead. High pressure begins to weaken this weekend and should shift to the west opening the door for shower and thunderstorm chances during the weekend and potentially next week too. Both on Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies overhead. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon are possible, mainly near and East of I-35, with an overall rain chance near 20%. Those rain chances may need to be adjusted slightly over the coming days, but if we see any increase in rain chances this weekend, it will likely come on Sunday.

With high pressure moving to the west this weekend and staying to our west next week, a daily 20% chance of rain is in the forecast Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Forecast models are hinting that a cold front could move into the area or a weak disturbance could develop overhead which may increase rain chances at some point next week. It’s a bit too early to pin down when the best rain chance may be, but the rain free conditions from the past few weeks shouldn’t continue into next week. vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Warm and rain-free conditions expected, but a stray shower is possible Monday & Tuesday!

Forecast

Heat Building In For The Workweek!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Sunday Night FastCast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Heat Building In For The Workweek!

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

More Heat On The Way But Humidity Stays Low!

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Heat on The Way But Humidity Stays Low

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
More Heat on The Way But Humidity Stays Low

Forecast

Near or Above Average Highs on The Way!

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Near or Above Average Highs Continue This Coming Week

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
Near or Above Average Highs Continue This Coming Week

Forecast

Warmer Temperatures Gradually Returning!

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update