WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Police asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a missing Waco man.

Mark Anthony Lopez, Jr., 29, was last seen on Saturday at his home in the 10300 block of Hyacinth Lane.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

