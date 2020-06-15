Advertisement

Report of early-morning gunfire in area of local club leads to 2 arrests

Darrell Lamont Hubbard (left) and Davonta Shymere Gaines were arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on a licensed premises. (Harker Heights Police Dept. photos)
Darrell Lamont Hubbard (left) and Davonta Shymere Gaines were arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on a licensed premises. (Harker Heights Police Dept. photos)(KWTX)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – A report of gunfire in the area of a nightclub at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300s block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights led to two arrest.

Officers who responded to the report of gunfire stopped a vehicle they believed was linked to the incident, searched it and discovered several weapons, police said Monday.

The three occupants were detained and ultimately two of the three, Darrell Lamont Hubbard and Davonta Shymere Gaines were arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on a licensed premises.

They were later released after posting $30,000 bonds, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were provided Monday.

