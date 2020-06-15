San Saba boys basketball team earns UIL awards

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In 1928, the San Saba high school boys basketball team competed in the state tournament. Fast forward to March of 2020, and the Armadillos were finally making a return.

“We were there and we were hoping we would get to play,” said San Saba head boys basketball coach, Mark Kyle.

The San Saba team was in San Antonio when the UIL had to postpone the state tournament because of COVID-19. As time went on, it became clear these games were never going to be played.

“I think the kids also came to that realization that it wasn’t gonna happen, and they were in pretty good spirits about it,” said Kyle.

Just this week, the UIL recognized teams who had qualified for state equally, in a virtual awards ceremony. All teams were given gold medals and trophies. Coach Kyle said he feels like they were given closure.

