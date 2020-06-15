Advertisement

Shots fired into home in local neighborhood

Police were investigating after someone fired shots into a home early Monday in a local neighborhood. (File)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating after someone fired shots into a home early Monday in a Temple neighborhood.

Officers responded at around 2:20 a.m.to a report of gunfire in the 1200 block of South 26th Street.

“Officers observed damage to the residence consistent with gunshots,” police said in a press release.

No one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

