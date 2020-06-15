Summer officially starts Saturday, but it is already hot!

From Camille Hoxworth:

We are no strangers to the heat – It’s been hot for several weeks now but the dreaded humidity will start to creep back up this week. We will start off our mornings in the upper 60s and low 70s and the afternoons will make it into the mid 90s. Humidity will start to make the afternoons feel hotter. We have a very low chance for a stray shower in the forecast Tuesday, but most won’t see any rain. After that…it’ll be dry for the rest of the week.

With the official start of summer on Saturday and Father’s Day on Sunday, this weekend could be a big outdoors weekend for many. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday should stay dry but on Sunday we will start to see our weather pattern shift just enough to give us a small rain chance. It’s not much, but with the slight shift of high pressure off to the west, it does open up the door for some rain chances for next week too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.