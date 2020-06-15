Temple: McLane begins direct sale of wholesale groceries

Temple’s McLane Company, Inc., is now selling wholesale groceries through a new website.

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple’s McLane Company, Inc., one of the country’s top wholesale distribution companies, is now selling wholesale groceries through a new website, McLane Direct.

“McLane Direct can serve our community by providing consumers with convenient access to the products they need at a low cost,” says Tony Frankenberger, president of grocery at McLane.

Shoppers may purchase small or large quantities of edible and nonedible products for curbside pickup out of the company’s Southwest distribution center at 2828 Industrial Blvd. in Temple.

