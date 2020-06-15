Texas man, 85, drowns in Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - An 85-year-old man drowned over the weekend at Lake Texoma, Grayson County deputies announced Monday.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the body of Billy Smith on Sunday near the 50 block of Shoreline Road on Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro.

Family members told deputies Smith goes to the lake every day to swim and had been diagnosed with heart disease.

There were no signs of foul play.

Deputies believe Smith drowned sometime on Saturday.

An autopsy was ordered.

