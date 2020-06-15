Texas police officers responding to domestic violence call met with gunfire, officer struck

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in West Texas arrested a man who allegedly fired a weapon at officers responding to a domestic violence call, wounding a rookie officer.

Police said Alexander Eugene Jeffery, 29, is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were dispatched to a home shortly before 1 a.m. Monday when a woman called 911, asked for help, then hung up.

When the officers approached the home, they were “met with a hail of gunfire from the front door,” as they attempted to make contact, police said.

The officers retreated to take cover, but a rookie officer was struck by gunfire on one of his legs. The officer also suffered injuries to an arm and his forehead, police said.

Once the officers took cover, Jeffery allegedly continued to fire a weapon at officers from the front window, police said.

The officers did not return fire and eventually convinced Jeffery to surrender.

The man was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $125,000.

