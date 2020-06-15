US Air Force jet crashes in North Sea; pilot missing

LONDON (AP) - The U.S. Air Force says the wreckage of a fighter plane with one pilot on board has been located after it crashed into the North Sea.

The pilot remains missing.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission Monday from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

