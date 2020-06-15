Advertisement

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

This Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
This Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. regulators are revoking emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus.

Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

