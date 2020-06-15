Vigil held for Javier Ambler

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The family of Javier Ambler and the Let’s Move Movement in Killeen held a special vigil honoring his life at Lions Club Park on Sunday.

His father, Javier Senior, struggled to hold back tears when sharing memories of his son.

Courtesy Photo (Courtesy Photo)

“When I would wake up in the morning and put on my uniform, he would get up and ask, ‘Can I help you with your boots, Dad?’”

Ambler, an Ellison High School graduate, died during an arrest from Williamson County deputies in March of 2019.

In the initial report, deputies say they used a taser on Ambler several times after he refused to comply with their commands. The events were entirely caught by a film crew of the A&E show “Live PD.”

Ever since the video and documents were released last week, the family has continued to fight for justice by raising awareness of his death and calling for the Williamson County sheriff to resign.

His sister, Kimberly Jones, says while she couldn’t be prouder of the turnout, she wants action being taken so her brother’s memory will be more than a hashtag.

“They need more training,” she said.

“They need to be held accountable for their actions that’re brought out by them and hopefully that’ll bring changes.”

