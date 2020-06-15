Waco: Community Centers reopen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers reopened to the public Monday with social distancing measures in place.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access to some areas of the center and availability of community classes and meetings may be limited, but gyms are open for practices and classes, fitness equipment is available, and computer labs and meeting rooms are open.

Locker rooms, game rooms, dance rooms, and common and seating areas remain closed and open play is not allowed in gyms including basketball and pickleball games.

The Harrison and Sul Ross centers remain closed to senior programs.

Also Monday, organized games and competitions may resume on city property including the Riverbend Park baseball and softball complex.

Information about the protocols in place is available online.

