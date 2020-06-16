State reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 deaths

(KWTX) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide rose by nearly 4,100 to 93,206 Tuesday, setting a record for a daily high, and the number of lives lost to the virus rose to 2,029, according to data from the Department of State Health Services, which show 30,496 cases are active and 60,681 patients have recovered.

But Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday insisted the state’s healthcare system can handle the increase.

Abbott, however, said people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.

A record-high 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in McLennan County, boosting the county’s total to 196 cases while Bell County was reporting 22 new cases and more than a dozen new cases were confirmed in surrounding counties.

More than 1.5 million tests have been administered and the virus is now present in 237 of the state’s 254 counties.

More than 1,470 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and the virus has claimed a total of 21 lives including seven in Bell County, two in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, one in Hill County, one in Limestone County, four in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and four in Navarro County.

Bell County had a total of 651 cases Tuesday, according to state figures, which include people who live on post at Fort Hood.

The county’s local report Tuesday, which does not include Fort Hood personnel showed 619, an increase of 21, but smaller than a jump last Friday.

“It is encouraging to see a slight downward trend in cases since the spike on Friday,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

Seven people diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have also died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, and a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14.

Follow-up testing at the Weston Inn showed 26 residents and 23 employees have the virus.

The employees are self-isolating at home.

Killeen will host mobile testing sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. RA Abercrombie Dr., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Christ at 5201 Westcliff Rd.

Tests are free, but limited.

The record 18 new cases Tuesday pushed McLennan County’s total to 196.

The report comes after the county reported a record 15 new cases on Monday.

The Waco-McLennan County Health Department says 62 of the cases are active, 130 patients have recovered and 272 residents are being monitored.

The new cases include five residents 19 or younger, two in their 20s, one whose age ranges from 30 to 39, six in their 40s, two in their 50s and two who are 60 or older.

Among those testing positive are three Baylor student athletes who are now self-isolating along with other athletes who were exposed to them directly.

Eight patients are hospitalized and six of them are in critical condition.

Four have died including a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22 and a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

The state reported 300 cases Tuesday in Coryell County, but the county’s latest update, which does not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates or employees, showed 89 cases with 52 recoveries and two deaths.

Among the new cases are one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 40s and a Copperas Cove woman in her 60s, both of whom are self-isolating.

Several prison units in Gatesville remain locked down because of the virus, which has claimed the lives of a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2 and a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5.

Forty cases have been confirmed in Limestone County, which has recorded one death.

A Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sixteen patients in Limestone County have recovered.

According to the latest figures Tuesday, Bosque County was reporting seven cases including three who have recovered; Falls County had 18 cases with four recoveries; Freestone County reported 17 cases with nine recoveries; Hamilton County reported 15 with one death and six recoveries; Hill County reported 38, with one death and 15 recoveries; Lampasas County had 11 cases with seven recoveries; Leon County reported 12 cases with four recoveries; Milam County reported 48 with one death and 35 recoveries; Mills County had one case and the patient has recovered; Navarro County reported 98 cases with four deaths and 62 recoveries; Robertson County had 18 cases with seven recoveries; and San Saba County had two cases with one recovery.

Three cases have been confirmed in the City of Teague in Freestone County involving a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a female whose age ranges from 10 to 19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.