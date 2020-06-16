Another Stray Shower Or Two Today? It Could Happen!

From Sean Bellafiore:

Another chance for a stray shower or two is in the forecast today but much like with Monday, most will likely stay dry. We’ll start out the day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will clear by midday but more clouds will return during the afternoon with highs expected to reach the low to mid 90s. A weakening front moving into East Texas could stir up the atmosphere enough for a few isolated showers to form east of I-35 from midday through the afternoon, but today's rain chances are only near 20%. Most should stay dry again today and it looks like all will stay dry on Wednesday as rain chances drop out of the forecast period skies stay mostly sunny with highs warming up into the mid-90s. Thursday and Friday's forecast is similar to with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-90s yet again. Persistent southeasterly winds keep humidity noticeable through the end of the work week and heat index values could approach 100°.

The ridge of high pressure overhead this week will start to gradually weaken and move away this weekend and into next week. As the area of high pressure moves away, some rain chances will return to the forecast starting on Father’s Day Sunday. Unfortunately, those rain chances are capped at 20% Sunday through Thursday except for a 30% chance of rain next Tuesday. Some forecast model data is hinting that higher rain chances may be coming at some point next week, but it’s far too early to pinpoint which days, if any, would feature rain chances any higher than 30%. Although high pressure will move away next week, temperatures will still be warm in the low to mid 90s which is around average for this time of year.

