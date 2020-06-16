Baylor football players return to campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday. They will eventually participate in voluntary workouts, but first, they will be tested for COVID-19.

We confirmed that the plan is for twenty players to check-in per day. Check-ins will run until Thursday. If a player tests positive, he will have to quarantine for ten days and have three days without a fever. Medical professionals will determine who else would be at risk of the virus at that time.

Testing has to happen before any workouts begin. Those workouts will eventually be put on by Baylor's strength coach Corey Campbell and his staff. Coach Dave Aranda and other position coaches aren't allowed to coach these workouts, under NCAA guidelines.

The goal is for everything to go well this summer and that Baylor will be playing in their season opener against Ole Miss. That game was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday, September 6.

