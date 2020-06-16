Belton ISD approves pay raises for employees and teachers

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - On Monday night, Belton ISD’s Board of Trustees approved pay raises for the 2020-2021 school year.

Approved salary adjustments will make the district’s pay competitive with districts of comparable sizes and invest in providing better learning experiences for students, according to a press release from the school district. It is also to retain and attract quality employees.

“When we ask ourselves how we can provide the best possible experience for our students, the answer is clear — by investing in our staff,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “We want to retain the outstanding team that we have while also attracting the highest quality candidates to serve our students in Belton ISD. In order to do so, we need to be comparable to districts in Region 12 and throughout the state.”

Belton ISD currently serves more than 12,200 students and that number is expected to grow.

In addition to salary scale adjustments, Belton ISD employees will also see pay raises as a part of the plan. Those include:

Teacher pay increases range from $500-$2,175 based on years of experience.

3% increase for paraprofessional and auxiliary employees based on the midpoint of their salary range.

2% increase for professional and administrative employees based on the midpoint of their salary range.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.