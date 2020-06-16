Advertisement

Body of Texas man recovered after weekend boating accident

The body of a Texas man has been recovered after a weekend boating accident off the coast in Chambers County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
The body of a Texas man has been recovered after a weekend boating accident off the coast in Chambers County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)(KWTX)
By KLTV
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV)

The body of a Palestine man has been recovered off the coast of Kemah in Chambers County.

Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, was in a weekend boating accident, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

His body was recovered Monday.

The boating accident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 911 caller reported a man was ejected without a life jacket after the boat he was on took a sharp turn, the release states.

Several agencies searched more than 260 square miles including the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, United States Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Nassau Bay, Seabrook, Webster, Kemah and League City fire departments.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Texas was set to resume executions Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, bu the U.S. Supreme Court issued an 11th-hour stay.

Health

State reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A record-high 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in McLennan County, boosting the county’s total to 196 cases.

Our Town

Waco: Young Marines celebrate graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
Some Central Texas youngsters got an early education in the values of the U.S. Marine Corps.

News

‘She’s walking around with a piece of me,’ local kidney donor says

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crooks in stolen truck break into ATM behind local strip center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Some crooks in a stolen truck broke into an ATM early Monday behind a local strip shopping center.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

‘She’s walking around with a piece of me,’ local kidney donor says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Two Central Texas moms who were just "casual" friends were home recovering Tuesday after one donated a kidney to the other.

News

Reward for information about missing Fort Hood soldier rises to $50,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The reward was increased by $10,000 Monday for information leading to the whereabouts of a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared on April 22.

News

Missing Central Texas children found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two missing Central Texas children have been found safe, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

News

Shooting at home in local neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and Staff
Police were investigating Tuesday after a shooting at a home in a local neighborhood that left one man dead and a second man injured.

Our Town

Waco: Electric scooters are finally on their way

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Waco hopes to have electric scooters available downtown by the end of June.

News

Central Texas man receives long sentence in child porn case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man caught with dozens of child porn images and videos on his cellphone, computer and online accounts has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison.