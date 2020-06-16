Body of Texas man recovered after weekend boating accident

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV)

The body of a Palestine man has been recovered off the coast of Kemah in Chambers County.

Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, was in a weekend boating accident, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

His body was recovered Monday.

The boating accident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 911 caller reported a man was ejected without a life jacket after the boat he was on took a sharp turn, the release states.

Several agencies searched more than 260 square miles including the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, United States Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Nassau Bay, Seabrook, Webster, Kemah and League City fire departments.

