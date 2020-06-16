Central Texas man receives long sentence in child porn case

James Stevens, 43, of Temple, who was caught with dozens of child porn images and videos on his cellphone, computer and online accounts has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison and 10 years on supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in February to one count of possession of child pornography.

“I am thankful that we were able to put another predator behind bars. The sexual exploitation of children is one of the most critical problems facing our country, and it doesn’t get remotely enough attention,” U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said.

Stevens was sentenced on June 10, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

The investigation that led to his arrest started with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the South Australian Police.

Authorities executed a search warrant in June 2019 at Stevens’ home in Temple and seized his cellphone.

A forensics review of the contents of the phone revealed child porn images “as well as images of the defendant pant-less, lying down on a bed next to a minor victim,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Based on information from the images, investigators went to a home in Rockdale where the 4-year-old victim, who is nonverbal and suffers from cognitive disability, lived with his father.

“Inside the residence, investigators saw the defendant lying on a bed with the minor victim sitting next to him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The biological father admitted that he and Stevens were in a relationship and that they had used methamphetamine, which was found in the residence, officials said.

