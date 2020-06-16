Crooks in stolen truck break into ATM behind local strip center
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Some crooks in a stolen truck broke into an ATM early Monday behind a strip shopping center in the 300 block of East Center Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The thieves escaped with an undetermined amount of cash in the break-in, which was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning.
The red 2003 Ford F-350 truck used in the break-in was evidently stolen from the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
The theft was reported about 90 minutes after the ATM break-in.
No further details were released.
