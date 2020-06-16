Advertisement

Doctors report uptick in younger Central Texas COVID-19 patients

By Drake Lawson
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors say a recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among residents 19 and younger isn't surprising, but say parents should be aware.

In McLennan County, the public health district's website shows there are 12 active cases involving residents 19 or younger, the most they've seen for that demographic.

However Dr. Brian Barkley with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Pediatrics says parents shouldn't be worried.

"The rise you are seeing in the number of kid cases going up is probably caused by increase in testing and people heading out," Barkley said.

"Your kid may get the virus but the outcome for kids is pretty good because symptoms are so mild," he says.

Barkley says the real risk is that children can spread the virus to older relatives

“If your kid is not feeling well don’t take that kid to go see grandma and grandpa,” says Barkley.

“If a child gives it to grandma and grandpa then it becomes a more serious illness,” he says.

Barkley says while he hasn't seen any children develop serious symptoms from COVID-19, he does warn parents of children with pre-existing health conditions and those with children younger than 1 to use extra caution.

Waco based family physician Dr. Tim Martindale says that one way to encourage young children to socially distance and prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to make it fun.

"Daycare and school settings can put many things into place where they explain to the children why they are doing these things," Martindale said.

"Make it fun with a colored mask and when they wash their hands you might sing a song while you do it," he says.

"It's not easy but it can be fun."

Officials say parents should try to keep kids home when they do see symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, nausea, and diarrhea all of which have been connected to COVID-19.

