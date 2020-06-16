Advertisement

Drake tops BET Awards nods; show to air on CBS for 1st time

Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. (File)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist.

For both best collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

The 2020 BET Awards will air live on June 28 across ViacomCBS networks, including CBS for the first time. The show, which will be a virtual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic, will also air on BET and BET HER.

