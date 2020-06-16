Hot & Humid, but at Least There’s a Chance for Some Rain This Evening

From Camille Hoxworth:

June has been very dry so far…not a drop of rain recorded. That has us on pace for one of the top driest Junes on record. There is a chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon, but it shouldn’t amount to much. We do have some rain to talk about though in this forecast period…

For the foreseeable future, we will start off our mornings in the upper 60s/low 70s and the afternoons will make it into the mid 90s. Persistent southeasterly winds keep humidity noticeable through the end of the work week and heat index values could approach 100°. The winds will start to pick up for Thursday and Friday and that will give us a nice breeze and some relief to the sticky heat. Other than that, not much chances for the rest of the week and for most of the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure overhead this week will start to gradually weaken and move away this weekend and into next week. As the area of high pressure moves away, some rain chances will return to the forecast starting on Father’s Day Sunday. Unfortunately, those rain chances are minimal but at least the hope for rain is there. The chance for rain, although small, will stay in the forecast through most of next week too.

