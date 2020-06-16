House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about who applied and received federal loans.

The requests come after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin told Congress last week that the names of loan recipients and the amounts disbursed as part of the $600 billion-plus Paycheck Protection Program are “proprietary information” and do not have to be made public.

Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis urged more transparency so taxpayers can "understand whether federal funds are helping vulnerable businesses and saving jobs.''

