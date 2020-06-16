Local girl, an accomplished entrepreneur, shifts focus from selling soap to making face masks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sophia Draper is just nine years old but this central Texas girl is already an accomplished entrepreneur who has shifted focus to produce a much-needed product during the pandemic.

Two years ago, Draper started a Facebook-based business selling soaps, candles and bath salts.

When the Pandemic hit, she wanted to focus on something more meaningful.

Draper noticed most of the masks being used were uncomfortable and lacked a sense of style.

The girl and her parents came up with the idea of customizing masks that were effective, comfortable and made a statement.

She started with masks that were designed for outdoor work and exercise.

These are masks that have a filtration system similar to the N-95 masks.

After she’s through heat pressing logos and artwork, these masks certainly stand-out.

“Police and fire fighters, due to Covid-19, they needed something to protect them so these are the masks I came up with to keep them safe,” Sophia said.

Now hundreds of first responders from all over Central Texas, and as far away as Dallas, are sporting these masks.

Sophia won’t be bored this summer.

Coca-Cola recently ordered 10 thousand masks for their warehouse workers.

“They had forklift operators who wore glasses and when they also wore masks their glasses would fog up and they would run into thing,” said Draper’s father Jay Justice.

"These masks have an adjustable nose piece built in so they won’t fog up glasses. he added.

For more information go to Sophia’s Facebook page, Sophia’s Magical Scents.

