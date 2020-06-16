Advertisement

Mail thief caught on camera in local neighborhood

Waco police have opened an investigation after a woman was caught on camera stealing outgoing mail from a home in the Castle Heights neighborhood Monday.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 15, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman attempting to file for unemployment and disaster relief amid COVID-19 had the paperwork stolen from her mailbox Monday--and it was caught on camera.

"Part of my identity is in this woman's possession," said Waco resident Amy. "This person has my information, she knows who I am, knows where I live and has information that she shouldn't have." (KWTX has chosen not to mention Amy's last name in order to protect her already compromised identity).

The Ring video doorbell app captured a woman stealing mail from Amy's home on Columbus Ave. in Waco's Castle Heights neighborhood around 11:50 a.m.

"In the video you'll actually see the woman that pretends to be on her phone and sets it down on her chest and looks left and right to see if anyone's looking, grabs the mail, then goes away," said Amy.

Amy is waiting to join the military, but her date for basic training got pushed back from April to August due to COVID-19.

As a result, she's currently unemployed and living at home with her mother.

The outgoing mail that was taken was Amy's paperwork to try to get some financial help from the state.

"This just adds to the chaos," Amy said of trying to file for unemployment related benefits and relief.

Amy's app notified her after the motion detector at her door was set off: when Amy went to the door she saw a woman driving away in a grey pickup truck.

"It wasn't really a normal thing to encounter, especially someone just coming up and taking mail that you're getting ready to send off," said Amy."

She went inside and called Waco police who at first referred her to the U.S. Postal Service since it was a federal crime.

After reporting the crime to USPS, she called police again and an officer came out to take her theft report, she said.

"She has to realize that there are consequences to her actions, especially those that are crimes," said Amy.

Although it's known to be a safe neighborhood, Amy says, after posting the video on social media, other have come forward saying their mail was also recently stolen by a similar looking suspect.

"She had very distinct features," said Amy.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

