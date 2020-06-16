Missing Central Texas children found safe

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two missing Temple children in the search for whom police earlier asked for the public’s help have been found safe.

Christopher Jackson-Divenity, 11, and Herman Jackson-Divenity, 9, were last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ticonderoga Drive in Temple.

Travis County deputies later found the two with family members in Travis County, authorities said.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.