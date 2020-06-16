Police investigating shooting incident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Copperas Cove are investigating after a shooting incident.

That shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of North 7th St.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police did not say if there was any victims in this incident.

They also did not say who the suspect was or if they are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Copperas Cove Police.

